Fifa fines Indonesian clubs

According to reports, Fifa punished the clubs for "breaching their obligation to keep data contained within the Fifa Transfer Matching System strictly confidential."

Two of the clubs, Persebaya Surabaya and Persires Bali Devata, were each fined $25,800 for publishing confidential data.

PSIS Semarang was fined $15,500 for "republishing those tweets and publishing a confidential letter sent to them by Fifa."

Fifa's online monitoring was designed to clean up international transfer finances, and was made mandatory in 2010 for all cross-border deals.