Pearson charged over fan clash

Pearson is charged with allegedly??using abusive and/or insulting words towards a spectator at the December 2 match, which the Foxes lost 3-1.

He has??until 6pm on December 16 to respond to the charge.

Pearson refused to apologise to the fan despite calls from the Leicester City Supporters Club to say sorry after a video emerged of the argument.

Pearson said last week: “I have had run-ins with fans in the past and in the heat of the moment these things happen and there won’t be any apology.

“Let’s put it like this, it’s best if we don’t speak about what happened on either side, I’m not going to repeat what happened here.

“I am very keen to protect my players and myself and I’m more than happy to stick up for myself in that situation and, more importantly protect my players, that’s the root cause of the problem.

“If people were offended by what happened in some ways that is regrettable but there’s no need for me to apologise to someone of that ilk.”