AFC Cup 2019: Ceres Negros and Shan United, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Filipino football club, Ceres Negros will be facing Burmese football club Shan United on Matchday 1 of Group Stage of AFC Cup 2019.

Philippines Football League champion, Ceres Negros are hailed as the top club in their homeland. While they have been extremely impressive in their recent run, it will be important for them to raise their game against Myamar’s Shan United.

The latter, on the other hand, have been seen struggling with their defense for a while. Last month, their head coach U Min Thu stated that he feels his team’s defense will be a crucial factor in determining the results of their upcoming matches. Hence, Shan United will look to redeem their confidence in the game in order to ensure a good start to their group stage fixtures.

As the two teams are now set to lock horns, here’s all that you need to know about the upcoming match.

When to watch?

The match between Ceres Negros and Shan United will take place on February 26, and kicks-off by 5:00 PM SGT.

The Panaad Stadium in Bacolod, Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The fans from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup.

The viewers in India can stream the match live on Hotstar.