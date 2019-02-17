Silver spoke on possible adjustments to the playoff format in 2018, but no official changes have been made yet.

Adam Silver thinks the NBA could have more competitive balance.

The commissioner said the league has “work to do” during a press conference ahead of Saturday’s All-Star festivities.

Adam Silver on competitive balance: “I’d say we still have work to do.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 17, 2019

The Warriors have appeared in four straight NBA Finals and are favored to return to the big stage again in 2019.

LeBron James has eight consecutive championship appearances playing in the Eastern Conference. But, his Lakers are outside of Playoff contention at the moment.

Silver spoke on possible adjustments to the playoff format in 2018, but no official changes have been made yet. One of the changes the league is reportedly considering is doing away with conferences altogether.