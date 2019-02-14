Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to a 106-97 victory over Indiana on Wednesday with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t think there’s any single player in the NBA who can stop him.

The Bucks forward was asked after Milwaukee’s 106-97 victory over Indiana on Wednesday about matching up against Pacers forward Thad Young. A reporter indicated Young has a reputation around Indiana “as a guy who could slow” Antetokounmpo. But the Bucks star wasn’t buying it.

“Oh, come on, man. Thaddeus Young, he’s a great guy, first of all,” Antetokounmpo said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Amazing player, amazing teammate, plays hard. At the end of the day, I’m not trying to sound arrogant and cocky because that’s not who I am, but I don’t think there’s one guy that can stop me.

“It’s going to be a whole team effort. They’ve got to load, they’ve got to double-team me. When I get to the paint, three guys swarm at me. That’s the only way. They’ve got to all work together to stop me from making plays — not getting points, from making plays. But he’s a great defensive guy.”

After the game, Giannis was asked this question: “Did you enjoy your matchup with Thad Young? Around here in Indiana there were some games where he had some good games against you, got a reputation as a guy who could slow you down.” His response: pic.twitter.com/edAYGdTf6O — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) February 14, 2019

Young and the Pacers couldn’t stop Antetokounmpo from notching a triple-double Wednesday. Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 12 of 22 from the field. On the other side of the court, Indianapolis’ highest scorer was Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 20 points with six rebounds and three assists.

The Bucks improved to 43-14 to remain atop of Eastern Conference heading to the All-Star break, while the Pacers fell to 38-20 and are sitting third in the East.

