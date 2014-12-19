Tail wags to give Australia lead

Captain Steven Smith (133) was ably supported by brisk half centuries from Mitchell Johnson (88) and Mitchell Starc (52), while Nathan Lyon (23) and Josh Hazlewood (32 not out) also added valuable runs as the hosts went from 257-6 to 505 all out.

Starc then bowled India???s first-innings centurion Murali Vijay (27) before Shikhar Dhawan (26) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) saw the tourists through to 71-1 at stumps, 26 runs behind Smith’s charges.

Australia, who won the first Test in Adelaide by 48 runs, headed into day three on 221-4 but swiftly lost two wickets with Mitchell Marsh (11) castled by Ishant Sharma and Brad Haddin (6) gloving a Varun Aaron bouncer to Pujara at short leg.

However, Smith and Johnson, whose 88 came off just 93 balls and included 13 fours and a six, put on a Gabba record seventh-wicket stand of 148 as Smith became the first Australian since Graham Yallop, in 1978, to score a ton in his maiden innings as Test skipper.

The 25-year-old, standing in as captain for hamstring-injury victim Michael Clarke, had his scares in the nineties, surviving an lbw appeal from Ravi Ashwin and then narrowly avoiding chopping onto his stumps.

But Smith carved Aaron to the fence to record his second century of the series ??? he notched 162 not out, as well as an unbeaten 72, in the first Test ??? as he and Johnson produced a clinic in counterattacking batting.

Smith and Johnson eventually departed in the same over, the 88th, with the former having his poles rearranged by Sharma and the latter edging the same bowler behind to India captain MS Dhoni.

Starc, though, shared a 56-run partnership with Lyon for the ninth wicket and then added a further 51 with last man Hazlewood to pick up his fourth Test fifty and second against India, having notched 99 against them in Mohali in 2013.

The New South Wales star was finally bowled by Ashwin but damaged India further with the ball by poleaxing Vijay, who had posted an excellent 144 in his first innings at The Gabba, with the score on 41.

However, Dhawan and Pujara batted sensibly late in the day to keep Australia???s seamers at bay.