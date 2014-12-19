Henry seals NZ series win

Henry ripped through the Pakistan top-order picking up the wickets of their top-three batsmen, including Nasir Jamshed for a duck in the first over.

It was a nightmare start to Pakistan???s run chase with them needing to chase down 276 to win after Kane Williamson (97) and Ross Taylor (88no) both scored fifties for the visitors.

Ahmed Shehzad (54) ??? century maker in the third ODI of the series ??? led a mini-recovery from 38-3 putting on 69 runs with top-scorer, Haris Sohail (65) but Henry got the crucial breakthrough, with Shehzad trying to hit the bowler over mid-on but gifting an easy catch to Williamson.

Henry also picked up the key wicket of captain Shahid Afridi for 13 as Pakistan crumbled to 207 all out with 6.3 overs to spare.

Williamson and Taylor were again the star performers for New Zealand in their innings, putting on a 116-run partnership together for the third wicket.

It continues a strong 2014 for both with them averaging 70 and 66.20 respectively, although Williamson will be kicking himself for missing out on another hundred.

He???s made eight scores of fifty plus from 14 innings this year, but converted only one of them into three figures ??? scoring 123 in their win to tie the series on Wednesday.

This is Pakistan’s 12th defeat in the final game of a series when tied at 1-1 or 2-2 – their only previous win coming against Zimbabwe in a series in 2012.

It also leaves them without a one-day series win in 2014.