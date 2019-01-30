The 30-year-old star can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after the season.

The Knicks could be in the running to land multiple superstars this summer.

New York has a “strong chance” to sign Kevin Durant if he ends up leaving the Warriors, according to a report from Bleacher Report, which cites unidentified league sources. The 30-year-old forward can opt out of his contract after the season.

Durant previously spoke about his plans for free agency during an appearance on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast in mid-December.

“I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal, so I can stack up my money and figure it out,” Durant said at the time. “That’s just the plan. Play basketball and stack money.”

Durant has won back-to-back NBA titles and Finals MVP awards in his two seasons with the Warriors. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 27.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

The Knicks are also expected to explore dealing for star Anthony Davis, who will not re-sign with New Orleans and asked the team to move him. He would be “open” to New York as a landing place, according to Bleacher Report.

The Knicks have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season and will enter their matchup Wednesday against the Mavericks with a 10-39 record.