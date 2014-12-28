Zamora: Give Austin a new deal

Austin’s successful penalty in the Boxing Day defeat at Arsenal reinforced his position as the Premier League’s highest-scoring Englishman this season.

The former non-league player has 12 goals, and Rangers supporters are regularly heard chanting ‘Charlie for England’, but his current contract has just 18 months to run.

Strike partner Zamora said: “He has 12 goals now and that’s brilliant. Hopefully, he can continue that and as a club we need to tie him down and get him a new deal.

“I’m pleased for him, he’s doing well and he works hard. Without a shadow of a??doubt other clubs will be looking at him. If they’re not, then they’re crazy??because he can get you that goal.

“He did well for us last year and, even though it’s a step up, we know what he??can do. He wasn’t scoring wonder goals, going past four or five people – they are strikers’ goals, finishers’ goals. If you’ve got that ability, you can do it at any level.

“I’m lucky enough to have taken a similar route through the third and second??division, as it was back then. It’s brilliant and I’m pleased for him. It’s a??great route and a great story.”