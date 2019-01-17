Irving led the Celtics with 27 points and 18 assists on 11-of-19 shooting.

The Celtics were ready for the Raptors on Wednesday.

Boston took Toronto on for the third time this season and claimed a 117-108 victory in TD Garden. The Celtics are now 2-1 against the Raptors in 2018-19.

Kyrie Irving dominated down the stretch to help seal the game for Boston. He led the Celtics with 27 points and 18 assists on 11-of-19 shooting. Al Horford was right behind him, totaling 24 points on the night.

Although the Raptors lost, Kawhi Leonard built on his success against the Celtics by eclipsing 30 points against them for the third time this season. Leonard finished with a game-high 33 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

Boston improved to 26-18 while Toronto dropped to 33-13.

Studs of the Night

James Harden scorched the Nets, scoring 58 points and totaling 10 assists in a 145-142 overtime loss.

Blake Griffin scored 30 points in the Pistons’ 120-115 overtime win against the Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 27 points and 11 rebounds on 14 shots to help the Bucks beat the Grizzlies 111-101.

Warriors star Stephen Curry tallied 41 points and knocked down nine 3-pointers in his team’s 147-140 win over the Pelicans.

Dud of the Night

Harrison Barnes scored 11 points on 4-of-18 shooting as the Mavericks fell short to the Spurs, 105-101.

Highlights

JaMychal Green set the tone for the Grizzlies by slamming this thunderous dunk on Ersan Ilyasova.

Pascal Siakam showed off his play making ability with this crafty spin and pass underneath the basket.

What’s Next?

Lakers (24-21) at Thunder (26-17) 9:30 p.m. ET — Los Angeles made a few changes to its starting lineup and secured a win against the Bulls on Tuesday while Oklahoma City is recovering from a surprising 142-126 loss at the hands of the Hawks. The Lakers still don’t have LeBron James, so playing one of the Western Conference’s most dominant teams will be a test.