James Harden did something Wednesday that hasn’t been done in the NBA since 1962.

The reigning MVP dropped 58 points in the Rockets’ 145-142 overtime loss to the Nets in Houston, giving him back-to-back games with at least 55 points. He scored 57 against the Grizzlies on Monday.

Harden is the first player to score at least 55 points in back-to-back games since Wilt Chamberlain did it in 1962, according to Stats By STATS.

James Harden of the @HoustonRockets is the first NBA player to have consecutive 55-point games since Wilt Chamberlain did so on December 11 & 14, 1962 (61 & 63).#Rockets — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) January 17, 2019

The 29-year-old also added 10 rebounds and six assists.

In December 2017, Harden became the first player since Kobe Bryant to score 50 points in back-to-back games. Bryant accomplished the feat in March 2007. He did it four games in a row.

Harden has now scored at least 30 points in a record 18 straight games. He has scored at least 40 points in 11 of those games and 50 points three times.