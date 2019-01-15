Indian national team defender announces retirement following AFC Asian Cup 2019 exit

Indian defender Anas Edathodika posted an emotional message on Facebook, announcing his retirement from international football.

Edathodika, 31, posted a lengthy message in Facebook thanking his fellow players, coaching staff and former coach Stephen Constantine for the memories and for giving him the opportunity to play for India.

Edathodika, who has 10 international caps to his name, plays his club football for Kerala Blasters in the ISL. He formed a formidable center back partnership with Sandesh Jhingan at the heart of defence for both his club side and for the national side.

Unfortunately for him, what would turn out to be his final appearance for his nation was curtailed by injury after he was substituted very early on in India’s 1-0 loss against Bahrain that saw them crash out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the group stages.

Edathodika, however, wasn’t the only member of the Indian national setup to call it quits after their failure to progress into the knockout stages as coach Stephen Constantine also announced his resignation soon after the match.