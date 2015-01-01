Hughes dispels Crouch talk

Tony Pulis was confirmed as the new West Brom boss on New Year???s Day and newspaper reports immediately linked him with a bid for Crouch, who he signed for Stoke in 2011.

The former England international set up Ryan Shawcross??? goal in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Thursday, and current Potters boss Hughes said after the game he does not intend to let the striker leave.

He told Sports: ???I read the papers. There???s nothing in it. It???s people putting two and two together and making five, possibly.

???He???s a big part of what we do here and what we???re trying to do moving forward. He knows what I think of him as a player and as a person.

???You saw by the manner of his performance he wasn???t too bothered about any speculation surrounding his future. In my view, his future is with us.???

Speaking after the Manchester United game, which was played in blustery conditions at the Britannia Satdium, Crouch felt his side could have been rewarded with three points.

As well as creating the opening goal, the striker hit the post and was denied a penalty when another header from a corner hit Chris Smalling’s hand.

And Crouch told Sports: “I know I won the header cleanly, it was on target and Smalling had his hands up. I thought it was a definite penalty but I’d have to see it again.

“We had chances, we’ve hit the post, we would have liked to have won it but in the scheme of things maybe a draw was fair.

“With the conditions today it was a little bit back to the old-school days.

“It’s another string to our bow, we’ve got good players now and we can get the ball down and play but we are strong at set-pieces ??? although we conceded from one today, which was disappointing.”