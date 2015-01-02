McIlroy set for Abu Dhabi

McIlroy looks good value to finish close to the top of the leader board come end of play on the Sunday.

The 25-year-old had a great 2014, adding the Open and the US PGA Championship to his Majors collection which now numbers four.

The Northern Irishman will find the going tough in Dubai with South African Ernie Els also at the event.

Els, enjoys playing in Asia, and was champion in the 2005 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and also has a hat-trick of Omega Dubai Desert Classic titles behind him.

World number two Henrik Stenson, along with Englishman Justin Rose and American Rickie Fowler are also in the field and will be strong contenders to win the event.