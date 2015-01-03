Monk assures Gomis over future

The France international has started just four Premier League games since a summer move from Lyon, and scored just once in the 2-1 victory at home to Arsenal in November.

Gomis, 29, has been linked with a loan move to several other clubs in the January transfer window, including Crystal Palace, but Monk insists Gomis now has his chance with in-form hitman Wilfried Bony about to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Bafe has been waiting to stake his claim and It’s been difficult,” Monk said after confirming the forward will start in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Tranmere.

“Unfortunately for him, Bony has been in good form in the first half of the season. I’ve tried to give him game-time but Bony’s been scoring goals.

“I’m sure it’s been in Bafe’s mind that this chance has been coming up and I think you will see a real player in this period.”

Gomis arrived on a free transfer and with a big reputation, having scored over 100 goals in French football for St Etienne and Lyon, along with 12 caps for France.

Ivory Coast star Bony has been in superb form this season, scoring nine goals in 22 appearances and the Swans brought in Portugal international striker Nelson Oliveira on loan for the rest of the season last week.

But Monk said: “I’ve told Bafe it’s his shirt to lose no matter what happens If Bafe’s in good form when Bony comes back then he will keep it.

“It’s a good period for him to really stamp his authority on the team and I’ve proved it already this season that I’m consistent with players. The ones that have come in and put on good performances have stayed in the team and warranted the shirt.”