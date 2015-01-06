Parry to play in Big Bash

Heat need a replacement for spinner Daniel Vettori who will leave to join the New Zealand squad for their preparations ahead of the World Cup.

Parry will link up with his former Lancashire team-mate Andrew Flintoff, who also plays for Heat.

Brisbane head coach Stuart Law told the Heat website: “He’s a good lad and a seasoned competitor for Lancashire.

“He’s a solid all-round cricketer so we expect him to slot in and play a similar role as the one Dan performed for us.”

Parry will be available for their last three games of the season, and then the finals matches if Brisbane qualify.

Parry has played in two one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals for England, the last of which was in March 2013.