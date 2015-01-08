Redknapp rubbishes Salah link

Redknapp stated loan deals were his priority in the January transfer window and that he still wanted to reinforce his attacking options despite the arrival of West Ham’s Mauro Zarate.

“Of course I would take Salah on loan but he is not available,” said Redknapp of the Egyptian, who has been limited to just seven Stamford Bridge appearances this term.

“I don’t think Chelsea would loan him, I haven’t thought about him, he’s a good player but I don’t think Chelsea will let him go. We’re only looking at loans really, a couple of loans, that’s where you’re at. You can only take two loans from this country so we haven’t got an awful lot left up our sleeve, it’s difficult.

“We’d like to have another striker if possible, it would help. It was quite a while ago that we made an approach for Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Ajax forward). So there’s nothing happening there.”

Redknapp admitted QPR’s tricky battle to boost their Premier League survival fight in the January transfer window when limited to loan recruits.

Despite Zarate being snubbed by Hammers boss Sam Allardyce, Redknapp said he had no qualms recruiting a player who had struggled at Upton Park.

“We hope he comes in and does well for us: he is obviously a player with bags of ability,” added Redknapp.

“Sam has got (Enner)??Valencia, (Andy) Carroll and (Diafra)??Sakho scoring goals for fun as well as Carlton Cole, so I could see what Sam was saying that they are flying so he couldn’t get in his side.

“My situation is different, I have Charlie (Austin) and Bobby Zamora as two out and out strikers, so it’s different when they have four and we have two. Hopefully he can come in and make an impact.”