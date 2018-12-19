Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday and, appearing in public 24 hours later, he had little interest in discussing his exit.

Jose Mourinho had few words for reporters the day after his Manchester United sacking.

The 55-year-old was dismissed at Old Trafford on Tuesday after two-and-a-half-years at the club, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed on an interim basis 24 hours later.

And while much of the football world has been discussing United’s decision and what the future might hold for Mourinho, the departed manager was not entertaining questions as he appeared publicly for the first time since the news broke.

Trailed by members of the media as he left his house in London, Mourinho responded to queries by saying: “Let me walk. I have nothing to say.”

With United sixth in the table at the end of Mourinho’s tenure, Solskjaer’s reign will begin with a trip to former club Cardiff City on Saturday.