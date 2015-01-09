Leicester v Aston Villa preview

Esteban Cambiasso (hip), Kasper Schmeichel (foot), Jeff Schlupp (knee) and Riyad Mahrez, on African Nations Cup duty with Algeria, are all unavailable, whilst Danny Drinkwater is doubtful with a groin injury.

Dean Hammond and Andy King come back into contention after recent knocks, whilst Mark Schwarzer is also added to the squad following his move from Chelsea this week.

Aston Villa skipper Ron Vlaar will miss the clash at Leicester after he was ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury meaning the out-of-contract star is likely to stay at the club in January.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has shrugged off a minor hamstring complaint which forced him to miss the 1-0 FA Cup win over Blackpool.

Nathan Baker has started training again after a knee injury but striker Libor Kozak, who has been out for a year, continues to recover from a broken leg and Philippe Senderos is struggling with a thigh problem.