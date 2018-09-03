Ahead of the opening press conference of the UAAP Season 81, the UAAP community commemorates table tennis Olympian and La Sallian athlete Ian “Yanyan” Lariba’s heroics not only for the country but also for the collegiate competition where she once reigned supreme.

It’s a sad day not only for the Filipino athletic community but also for the UAAP community where the De La Salle table tennis standout Lariba started her career before making it to the pecking order and reach the summit of each and every athletes dream, playing in the Olympics.

Philippine table tennis champion and Rio 2016 Olympian, Ian Lariba, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. @ittfworld https://t.co/Lowa9NezQZ pic.twitter.com/T4wR35AFi7 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) September 2, 2018

In his opening remarks, Atty. Rene Andrei Saguisag, Jr., executive director of the UAAP Board mentioned “With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of our star, our first ever Olympian, arguably the greatest Filipina table tennis athlete of all time, Ian Lariba. From her days as a table tennis prodigy, and at such a young age winning all of the tournaments she joined, to her UAAP career, where she never lost a single match while winning UAAP Athlete of the Year twice, to being a constant figure in the DLSU dean’s list during her playing days, to qualifying for the Olympics, to battling cancer. She was a fighter and true table tennis ambassador and she put table tennis in newspaper, television and social media map, a sport which was not given much importance before in our country”.

Atty. Saguisag Jr. then followed by saying, ” Yanyan, you will be missed. And while we mourn her passing, let us also take occasion to celebrate her life, a life that only most of us can dream of. But most importantly, in her last days, I guess Yanyan reminded us that sport is only a platform, a tool that can be used to do good as she spoke about her bout with cancer.”

He then ended by saying, “As a good book said, Yanyan fought the good fight. She has passed on the torch to us and we must carry on.” Following his statement, a moment of silence and a prayer was offered for her before the press conference started.

Indeed she will be remembered not only because of her athletic achievements but also with her attitude towards life and her battle against cancer.

SPORTS: During her five-year stint with DLSU, Ian Lariba clinched some of the most prestigious awards, and made history as the first Filipina table tennis athlete to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. She has enshrined herself as one of DLSU’s greatest athletes. pic.twitter.com/d55CcRMYdd — The LaSallian (@TheLaSallian) September 3, 2018

