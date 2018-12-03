Mikaela Shiffrin has joined the likes of Lindsey Vonn and Tina Maze in winning in all five major FIS Alpine World Cup disciplines.

Double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her first super-G FIS Alpine World Cup victory at Lake Louise on Sunday, becoming the seventh female all-event winner.

Shiffrin finished in one minute and 19.41 seconds to beat runner-up Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, third-placed German Viktoria Rebensburg and a congested chasing pack.

American Shiffrin, 23, made the most of compatriot Lindsey Vonn’s absence to triumph, the skiing great having pulled out with injury earlier in the week.

And one year on from her first downhill success at the same meet, this win means Shiffrin has now enjoyed World Cup victories in all five major disciplines.

Shiffrin has 46 World Cup wins in total and joins Vonn, Anja Parson, Pernilla Wiberg, Petra Kronberger, Janica Kostelic and Tina Maze in achieving the feat.