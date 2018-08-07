Serena: I felt like a bad mom

Serena Williams has given an insight into her reasons for pulling out of this week’s Rogers Cup, saying her busy schedule made her feel like she was being a bad mother.
The 23-time grand slam winner opened up on Instagram on Monday, saying that she has been experiencing “postpartum emotions”.
Williams recently returned to the tour full time after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia in September, but suffered the worst defeat of her career at the Silicon Valley Open last week as she lost 6-1, 6-0 to Britain’s Johanna Konta.
“Last week was not easy for me,” the 36-year old wrote. “Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mum.”
Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week–it’s ok–I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!
