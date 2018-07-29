Dumoulin wins time trial, Thomas secures yellow

Tom Dumoulin powered to victory on Saturday’s Stage 20 of the Tour de France while the yellow jersey for Paris was decided.

Dumoulin – the time trial world champion – rode the 31km individual time trial in the Basque Country in the fastest time, edging Team Sky’s Chris Froome by just one second.

“It’s an amazing day,” said Dumoulin afterwards.

“This morning we found out that we lost my skinsuit. So Etxeondo, our clothing sponsor from the Spanish Basque Country made a new one, and I’m wearing it this morning and I’m forever thankful otherwise I would not be finishing in this beautiful world championships jersey.”

While the Team Sunweb rider enjoyed the spotlight, it was a big day for the yellow jersey, as holder Geraint Thomas rode into third place of the time trial, effective securing his first Tour de France victory.

Tomorrow, the peloton heads 116km from Houilles to Paris in a largely ceremonial affair down the famous Champs-Elysees.

Stage 20 results:

1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:40:52

2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:01

3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:14

4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:50

5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:51

6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:52

7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:02

8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:12

9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

10 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:23

General classification:

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 80:30:37

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:51

3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:24

4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:22

5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:08

6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:57

7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:37

8 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:05

9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:37

10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:14:18