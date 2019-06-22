NBA Draft 2019: Cavaliers paid Pistons record $5M to draft Kevin Porter Jr., report says

Many NBA teams had Porter rated as a top-10 talent, but off-the-court issues affected his draft stock.

The Cavaliers paid a record $5 million for the rights to draft USC shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr., ESPN reported.

Cleveland sent the cash and four future second-round picks to Detroit for the right to select Porter with the No. 30 pick (the Pistons had acquired that pick earlier this week from the Bucks).

Porter was the Cavaliers’ third pick in the first round, joining point guard Darius Garland of Vanderbilt (selected at No. 5) and forward Dylan Windler of Belmont (No. 26).

The $5 million the Cavs spent for rights to the 30th pick eclipses the previous mark of $3.5 million the Warriors paid the Bulls in 2017 for the rights to select Jordan Bell at No. 38.

The Cavaliers and many other teams had rated Porter, 19, as a top-10 talent in the draft, but his stock fell because of off-the-court issues; USC suspended him indefinitely last season as a freshman for an undisclosed “personal conduct issue.”

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, the 6-6 Porter averaged 9.5 points per game last season and shot 47.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.