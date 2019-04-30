NBA playoffs 2019: Game 2 official for Rockets-Warriors has history with Houston

The last time the Rockets had this official James Harden was fined for criticizing his calls after fouling out.

The Rockets can’t be pleased with this referee assignment.

Scott Foster, a veteran of 24 NBA seasons and more than 1,400 games, has been given Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Rockets and the Warriors.

The last time he officiated a Rockets game, James Harden fouled out and was fined for openly criticizing Foster for his calls after the game.

Veteran official Scott Foster has been assigned to Warriors-Rockets tonight. Chris Paul, James Harden & Rockets have a long-running feud with Foster. He hasn’t worked a Rockets game since February, when Harden was fined for criticizing him after fouling out of a game in LA. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) April 30, 2019

If you want an idea of what Houston thinks of Foster, when you Google “Scott Foster official,” the first thing that pops up is a YouTube video from BBALLBREAKDOWN titled “Is NBA ref Scott Foster Biased Against the Rockets?”

And just for a little more history, the Rockets are 6-11-1 against the spread with Foster as an official in their games and are 1-5 in the playoffs with him on the court, according to Hardwood Paroxysm.

In the last three seasons including the playoffs, the Rockets are 6-11-1 ATS in the 2nd half of games with Scott Foster as the lead official. In the playoffs 1-5. HOWEVER. That’s middle of the pack among all lead officials for Houston. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) April 30, 2019

The Rockets are one game removed from criticizing the officiating in Game 1 with James Harden saying he just wants a “fair chance” from on-court officials. Chris Paul was ejected from the game after being assessed his second technical foul with less than five seconds to play.

He was fined $35,000 but wasn’t suspended for making contact with an official.