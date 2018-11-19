Peng overcomes Davis in Houston final

Peng Shuai came from behind to beat Lauren Davis at the Oracle Challenger Series Houston.

Peng Shuai claimed her first WTA Tour title of the year with a comeback win over Lauren Davis in the Oracle Challenger Series Houston final.

The 32-year-old from China rallied for a 1-6 7-5 6-4 victory over Davis after a rainy Sunday.

Peng was playing at her first tournament since Wimbledon after serving a suspension and the success was her third in singles on the WTA Tour, but first outside China.

At the OEC Taipei WTA Challenger, Luksika Kumkhum claimed her second title of the month, beating Sabine Lisicki 6-1 6-3 in the final.