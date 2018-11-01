Mertens out of Elite Trophy after Goerges defeat

Defending champion Julia Goerges is into the next round of the WTA Elite Trophy after a win over Elise Mertens.
Fourth seed Elise Mertens was eliminated from the WTA Elite Trophy on Thursday in a defeat to defending champion Julia Goerges.
Mertens had opened her Rose Group campaign with a victory over Anett Kontaveit, setting up a decider for a semi-final spot with Goerges.
But it was the German – who beat Coco Vandeweghe in last year’s final – who prevailed in straight sets, winning 6-2 7-6 (7-5) to top the group on sets won.
The Orchid Group remains up for grabs after Ashleigh Barty secured the straight-sets win she needed to keep her hopes of qualification alive.
“I looked after my service games, and was able to make a lot of returns and put a lot of pressure on Caroline’s service games,” Barty said.
“I think [I went] out there with a bit of freedom. I was in a bit of a win-win situation. I go out there and can play well, play with freedom. If I lose, I go home and it’s the end of season. I could go out there and just kind of play my style.”
In the Camellia Group, second seed Anastasija Sevastova kicked off her title tilt with a 6-0 7-6 (12-10) win over Zhang Shuai, who is now out of the competition.