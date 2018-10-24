Stephens is ‘hit and miss’ says King

Which Sloane Stephens will show up on the court? That was the question on tennis legend Billie Jean King’s mind ahead of Stephen’s second match at the 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore on Wednesday.

Stephens famously made a dream run to win the US Open last year, defeating Madison Keys to claim her maiden Grand Slam title despite spending majority of the year recovering from an eleven-month long injury to her right foot.

Her follow-up season has not been perfectly smooth sailing either: out of the 18 tournaments played in 2018, she suffered first round exits in seven of them, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

But it hasn’t all been disappointing for the 25 year old American. Stephens has enjoyed her share of successes this season, clinching the title at the Miami Open and reaching the finals in both Montreal and Roland-Garros to eventually book her place in Singapore as one of the top eight players on this year’s WTA Tour.

“She’s very interesting,” said King wryly, when asked about Stephens’ career progress. “Because she’s hit and miss and she’s erratic.”

Echoing the comments of Lindsay Davenport earlier this week, she voiced her doubts about the consistency of Stephens’ preparation and form.

“She can play out of her mind, be unbelievable, concentrate, give 100 per cent, the whole nine yards. And some nights I don’t know where she went.”

“You ask the question, does she want it? Is she emotionally and physically ready every day? I would say she’s not yet … I don’t think she does that in a daily way enough yet.”

It’s been so far, so good for Stephens in Singapore for now, although she admitted she does not have the best record on the WTA’s Asian swing.

Her forehand proved lethal enough in her opening win against Naomi Osaka, which King singled out as one of her dominant strengths on the court.

“She’s like a gazelle around the court. She can hit anything, especially off the forehand. She can hit so hard,” said King. “She makes it feel effortless, the way she plays… She’s amazing when she plays right.”

Looking ahead to Stephens’ match against the Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens, King praised the targeted improvements the Dutch player has made to her game.

“Her forehand and serve has really improved,” noted King. “The last year she’s made such a huge improvement. You can tell she put the time and the effort to make those two areas of her game better.”

Bertens’ hard work has paid off in obvious ways this season. She reached a career high singles ranking of nine in October, and has notched the most wins against Top 10 players out of anyone on the WTA Tour — most recently being the number two-ranked Angelique Kerber earlier this week.

Will Bertens be able to add to her tally against Stephens in Singapore? King had straightforward advice for the Dutch player: “Bertens’ job is to play her game. Keep her head down and just play. And then we will see who showed up.”