Sevastova to face Wozniacki in Beijing final

Anastasija Sevastova and Caroline Wozniacki will contest the final of this year’s China Open in Beijing after both recorded straight sets victories on Saturday.

Sevastova claimed one of the biggest wins of her career as she upset eighth seed Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 to reach her first ever Premier Mandatory final.

A single break of serve was enough to see the Latvian take the first set, and the writing was on the wall for Osaka when Sevastova broke again midway through the second for a 3-2 lead.

Osaka tried to mount a comeback, and was able to break back and level the scores at 4-4, but Sevastova immediately regained her break-advantage in the very next game to take a 5-4 lead.

Serving for the match, she made no mistake as she fired a backhand winner – her 18th of the day – to set up match point, which she duly converted with an unreturned serve.

The win continues Sevastova’s habit of beating reigning US Open champions, having done the same to Garbine Muguruza in 2016 and Sloane Stephens last year.

Awaiting her in the final is another Grand Slam champion – second seed Caroline Wozniacki, who looked in total control as she defeated home favourite Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3 in just one hour and 24 minutes.

Wozniacki is in the hunt for her third title of the year, following her Australian Open triumph in January and her victory at the Eastbourne International in June.