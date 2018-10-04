Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the quarter-finals of the China Open with little issue while Angelique Kerber crashed out Thursday.

Second seed Wozniacki eventually overcame Anett Kontaveit’s never-say-die attitude to win 7-5, 6-4 on the hard courts of Beijing.

After swapping breaks in the opening set, Kontaveit survived a ten deuce game and fought off four set points to hold and level things at five games-all. It mattered little, as Wozniacki held her serve to love and then broke Kontaveit to take the set.

The match was in the balance at 4-4 in the second set, but again Wozniacki proved she was better in the big moments, saving a break point then breaking the Estonian to love in the final game.

The victory books her a last eight date with Katerina Siniakova, who defeated 11th seed Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-3 earlier in the day.

US Open champion Osaka put on a sizzling display to blitz past Julia Goerges 6-1, 6-2 in just 65 minutes. The Japanese star converted all four of her breakpoints in the straight set win and now faces local hopeful Shuai Zhang.

Chinese native Zhang earned one of the biggest wins of her career when she defeated two time grand slam winner Kerber 6-1, 2-6, 6-0.

Later in the day, fourth seed Caroline Garcia and seventh seed Karolina Pliskova joined the exodus of seeds.

Pliskova went down 6-4, 6-4 to home favourite Wang Qiang, while Garcia lost 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 to Aryna Sabalenka.