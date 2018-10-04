Wozniacki’s challenge in Beijing strengthens

Caroline Wozniacki’s bid for the China Open gathered further steam on Wednesday in Beijing as the Dane cruised past the talented but temperamental Petra Martić, winning 7-5, 6-3.

In a helter skelter opener, there were five breaks. Both players were unable to assume any dominance from their serves and so there were plenty of lengthy rallies that took place at the back of the court.

Leading 6-5, Wozniacki broke her Croatian opponent to clinch the set.

In the second stanza, Wozniacki was again broken in the very first game however she acquired key momentum at the business end of the match – trailing 3-1, Wozniacki reeled off five games in a row to book her spot in the next round.

“I thought [Martic] played well,” Wozniacki said, during her post-match press conference.

“I was just trying to stay focused and tried to run a lot of balls down, try to mix up the pace, be aggressive when I could.”

The former world number one will face Anett Kontaveit in the next round of the China Open.

All the other results from Wednesday at the China Open in the women’s draw can be seen below:

Pliskova Ka. (Cze) defeated Sasnovich A. (Blr)

Zhang S. (Chn) defeated Babos T. (Hun)

Sevastova A. (Lat) defeated Vekic D. (Cro)

Cibulkova D. (Svk) defeated Stephens S. (Usa)