Osaka demolishes Collins in Beijing

Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka was in no mood to hang around against American Danielle Collins at the China Open on Tuesday.

The Japanese star, who became only the third player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore after her first-round victory on Monday, needed just 53 minutes to wrap up a comprehensive 6-1, 6-0 result over Collins and book her place in round three.

Surprisingly, the only game Collins was able to win was on Osaka’s serve, as she broke in the very first game of the match, but after that it was all Osaka, who won 12 straight games to leave her opponent shellshocked.

Osaka wasn’t at her best, and continued to struggle with a first-serve percentage of under 50, but the other aspects of her game were more than good enough to compensate.

Osaka moves on to face tenth seed Julia Goerges for a place in the quarterfinals.

Also in action on Tuesday was 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, who needed one hour and 24 minutes to beat Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

Other second-round winners included Sloane Stephens, Dominika Cibulkova, Kiki Bertens

Thirteenth seed Jelena Ostapenko suffered a surprise 6-0, 6-0 whitewash at the hands of local favourite Wang Qiang.