Osaka seals Singapore WTA Finals spot

US Open champion Naomi Osaka became the third player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore later this month after winning her opening match in the China Open on Monday.

The 6-4, 6-3 win over Zarina Diyas means the 20-year-old from Japan now has enough points to qualify for the eight-woman event.

Osaka, who will be making her debut in the year-end bash, joins world number one Simona Halep and Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber as the first three names in the Finals.

It tops off a great year for Osaka, who upset Serena Williams in straight sets to claim her maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last month.

Her win in New York was also part of a 10-match winning streak that saw Osaka reach the final of the Pan Pacific Open.

“Qualifying for the WTA Finals is a huge accomplishment,” said Osaka, who also won the junior version of the finals three years ago.

“Winning the WTA Rising Stars Invitational in 2015 helped give me the confidence to play on the big stages, so I am excited to go back to Singapore and compete with the top players of the season.”

Osaka is only the third-ever Japanese player to qualify for the year-end event, following in the footsteps of Ai Sugiyama and Kimiko Date.

Petra Kvitova and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, the winner of last year’s WTA Finals, are also poised to seal their places in Singapore.