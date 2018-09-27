Puig dumps out Wozniacki in Wuhan

Monica Puig ended Caroline Wozniacki’s challenge at the Wuhan Open on Wednesday, beating the Dane 7-6 (10), 7-5.

On Tuesday world number one Simona Halep was upset by Dominika Cibulkova. On Wednesday it was the turn of Puig to send more shock waves through the field of the Wuhan Open as she knocked-out the world number two, Wozniacki.

Despite the encounter ending in a straight set triumph for Puig, it was quite possibly the match of the tournament thus far.

In the opener, Puig coughed up 11 unforced errors in the first three games, struggling to find her range on her groundstrokes or return, and swiftly fell behind 0-3.

She was soon rewarded for her aggression though as some brave visits to the net coupled with 24 winners gave her the first set via a tiebreaker.

The second stanza followed a similar narrative to the first as Wozniacki surged into a 3-0 lead before Puig kicked back into action and stormed home to take the set 7-5 and book a quarterfinal meeting with Wang Qiang.

While the Puerto Rican will be delighted with the 37 winners she struck as a result of her bold approach, she will be concerned in equal measure by the 50 unforced errors that pinged off her racquet.

All the other results from Wednesday at the Wuhan Open can be seen below:

(16) A Barty d. (3) A Kerber 7-5, 6-1

A Pavlyuchenkova d. (5) P Kvitova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Q Wang d. D Gavrilova 7-5, 6-2

A Sabalenka d. S Kenin 6-3, 6-3

D Cibulkova d. (13) D Kasatkina 6-3, 7-6(7-3)

A Kontaveit d. S Zhang 6-4, 4-6, 6-1