Cibulkova dismantles Halep

Dominika Cibulková ran riot against world number one Simona Halep at the Wuhan Open on Tuesday, beating the Romanian 6-0, 7-5.

Cibulková is one of the best players in the women’s game to have never won a major. At 29-years-of-age, time is still on her side though and if Tuesday’s showing against the top player in the world was anything to by, she will claim one of tennis’ big four sooner rather than later.

The Slovakian came flying out the blocks winning the opener in just 27 minutes and without dropping a single game. An array of forehand and backhand winners simply blew Halep out of the water. That Halep was carrying a back injury certainly never helped her cause.

The second stanza was a far closer affair as Halep regrouped (something she usually doesn’t do when she falls behind) and found some rhythm after a few long rallies early in the set.

It was also a frenetic affair that contained a staggering seven breaks of serve.

In the end, it was Cibulková who produced the goods when it mattered most as she broke leading 6-5, winning the match and in doing so booking a last-16 meeting with 13th seeded Daria Kasatkina.

All the other results from Tuesday in Wuhan can been seen below:

S Zhang d. P Hercog 6-2, 7-5

(2) C Wozniacki d. R Peterson 6-4, 6-1

A Sabalenka d. (6) E Svitolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

A Kontaveit d. D Vekic 6-2, 6-4

M Puig d. A Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2

S Kenin d. (11) J Goerges 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

(16) A Barty d. S Zheng 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

(5) P Kvitova d. A Krunic 6-3, 6-4

Q Wang d. (8) K Pliskova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

(14) G Muguruza d. V Golubic 6-0, 6-1

D Gavrilova d. B Strycova 6-2, 7-6(7-3)

A Pavlyuchenkova d. (12) K Bertens 6-4, 6-2

(13) D Kasatkina d. X Wang 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(10-8)

K Siniakova d. (4) C Garcia 3-6, 7-6(7-5), 7-6

D Cibulkova d. (1) S Halep 6-0, 7-5

(3) A Kerber d. M Keys * 6-0, 4-1 retired