Ostapenko the first casualty in China

Australian Daria Gavrilova was responsible for the first upset of the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open on Monday, knocking out 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

In the first meeting between the two players, World No 33 Gavrilova secured a 6-2, 6-4 victory over the 10th-seeded Latvian.

Gavrilova saved four break points in the first game of the match and appeared to take great confidence from the hold, turning the tables in the very next game to earn two break points of her own before converting a third.

Another break followed a few games later as Gavrilova wrapped up the first set in 35 minutes.

It needed a response from Ostapenko, and she rose to the task, turning the tables with successive breaks at the start of the second set as she raced to a 3-0 lead.

But there was to be one further major momentum swing in the match, as Gavrilova once again gained the upper hand, winning six of the last seven games to wrap up a straight sets win.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza was also in action on Monday, and booker her place in the second round with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Alison Van Uytvanck.

Other first-round winners on the day included Madison Keys, Dominika Cibulkova, Barbora Strycova, Ashleigh Barty and local players Wang Xiyu and Wang Qiang.