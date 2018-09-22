Osaka to face Pliskova in Tokyo final

Third-seeded Naomi Osaka will face fourth seed Karolina Pliskova in Sunday’s final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open after both won their semi-final matches on Saturday in Tokyo.

Japan’s US Open champion, Osaka, defeated Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3 while Czech Pliskova battled for two hours and five minutes to defeat American Donna Vekic 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, earlier in the day.

Osaka looked in complete control against Giorgi throughout her match breaking the Italian’s serve twice in each set to reach her third final of the year in just 71 minutes, having not dropped a set all week.

The third seed’s aggressive play and especially her serve, with nine aces, dropping just eight points in her eight service games, were behind her impressive victory.

“I think [my serve] got me out of a lot of trouble today,” Osaka said afterwards. “She was playing well, and I served well. I really wanted to get to the final.”

Fourth seed Pliskova was pushed hard by Vekic before winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 for a spot in Sunday’s final.

Pliskova has had tough matches all week, having saved two match points against American qualifier Alison Riske in the last round, then fighting back from a set down to get past Daria Gavrilova, earlier in the tournament.

Former World No.1 Pliskova was on fire in the opening set dominating the rallies. She broke Vekic twice early on to lead 4-0 and went on to win the set 6-2.

In the next set, Pliskova looked like she would cruise past Vekic as she broke to lead 3-1. But Vekic hung in and Pliskova started making unforced errors for the Croat to get back in the match.

Vekic finally broke the Pliskova serve to level things at 3-3, and then won four games in a row to lead 5-3, going on to claim the set 6-4 to force a decider.

The third set was tight with a break of serve coming early for Pliskova in the third game to lead 2-1.

She then kept Vekic under pressure throughout, saving two break points on her own serve, before breaking for the second time in the set to win the match 6-3 and a meeting with Osaka.

“It was another long one today!” Pliskova said after her victory. “I feel like I’m improving in every match, but the opponents are always tougher. That’s normal in semi-finals – there are no easy opponents.

“I think Donna was playing well and she’s beaten a lot of tough players this tournament. I was expecting a tough one. For a while it was looking like it maybe could be under two hours, but not really.”