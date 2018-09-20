Camila Giorgi stuns Wozniacki in Tokyo

Camila Giorgi was responsible for a big upset at the Pan Pacific Open on Thursday, taking down top seed and World No 2 Caroline Wozniacki in three sets.

The 45th-ranked Italian held her nerve to close out a well-deserved 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory and set up a quarter-final meeting with Victoria Azarenka.

Giorgi started very strongly in the match and had Wozniacki on the ropes thanks to two early breaks.

She wrapped up the first set in just 39 minutes, but found her opponent a much tougher nut to crack in the second.

Wozniacki saved no less than five break points during a marathon third game and appeared to take great confidence from the effort, clinching her first break point in the very next game to lead 3-1.

Another break followed a few games later as Wozniacki converted a set point on Giorgi’s serve to level the scores.

The Dane looked to have weathered the storm and would have fancied her chances of wrapping up the victory after another early break at the top of the third set handed her a 2-0 lead.

But Giorgi was able to rediscover the touch that had made her so dangerous at the start of the match, breaking back immediately to get back on serve before clinching what would turn out to be the decisive break of the match at 3-3.

From there, she held on to wrap up a tremendous result, winning her last service game to love to book her place in the quarter-finals where she will take on Azarenka, who was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Ashleigh Barty.

Barbora Strycova and Donna Vekic were the day’s other winners in Tokyo, Strycova beating Anna Kontaveit 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-5 and Vekic dispatching Johanna Konta 6-3, 7-5.