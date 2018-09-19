Osaka thumps Cibulkova, to reach Tokyo quarters

Third-seeded Naomi Osaka hammered Dominika Cibulkova in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old US Open champion needed just 60 minutes to defeat Slovak Cibulkova 6-2 6-1 and will face the winner of tomorrow’s clash between Anett Kontaveit and Barbora Strycova in the quarter-finals.

Japan’s Osaka started the match perfectly with two early breaks to lead 4-0 and thereafter went on to claim the opening set 6-2.

The next set was no different, as Cibulkova had no answers to her opponent’s aggressive style of play, dropping serve in the third, fifth and seventh games to lose the set and match 6-1.

Osaka’s serve was a big weapon in the match as she served 10 aces with no double faults in a very solid overall display.

“I didn’t really feel any pressure,” said Osaka afterwards. “It was really difficult because she’s such a great player but I just thought it was more fun.

“My serve was really good,” added Osaka. “I’m just grateful to be able to play here again.”

In some other results, Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova battled past Australian Daria Gavrilova 4-6, 6-4 6-4 and will next be up against American qualifier Alison Riske.

Riske scored the biggest upset of event so far when she crushed No.6 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-1 6-2.

French second seed Caroline Garcia was made to work hard to get past Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 2-6 7-5 and will face the winner of Thursday’s match between Britain’s Johanna Konta and Croatian Donna Vekic.