Injured Halep out of Connecticut Open

World number one Simona Halep has pulled out of this week’s Connecticut Open with an injury, just one week ahead of the US Open.

Halep announced she was withdrawing from the Connecticut Open on Monday with a right Achilles injury.

The Romanian was due to play in her third straight tournament on the North American hard court circuit after a win at the Rogers Cup in Montreal and loss in the final at Cincinnati.

In a tweet posted on the tournament’s twitter feed, the Roland Garros champion told fans she was disappointed to have to drop out.

“I really wanted to play it and I saw that many fans bought tickets to see me here,” she said.

“But I feel very sore with my Achilles, and I need some rest.

“I had so many matches in the last two weeks, so it’s tough. See you next year, and all the best.”

Unfortunately world No.1 @Simona_Halep has withdrawn from #CTOpenTennis with a right achilles injury. She will be giving a press conference on site in #NHV at 2.30pm. Get well soon Simona. We hope to see you back here in New Haven in 2019. pic.twitter.com/VJgSxLeihO — Connecticut Open (@connecticutopen) August 20, 2018

Halep won the tournament in 2013, but has not appeared at the event since the following year.

Her place will be taken by lucky loser Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. She will play qualifier Camila Giorgi in the second round.

Stream every match at the US Open live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories