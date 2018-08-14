Halep, Stephens making each other better

Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens were full of praise for each other after the former beat the latter in the Coupe Rogers final on Sunday.

Halep, the current world number one, beat Stephens in the final of Roland Garros this year in an epic encounter that went three sets and on Sunday the Romanian again emerged trumps over her American rival in another thriller to lift the Coupe Rogers trophy.

However, both players are grateful to each other for the level of tennis they are extracting from each other.

“Both matches were crazy good,” Halep said of the Roland Garros final and the Coupe Rogers final.

“She makes me play better and better every time we meet each other. That’s a great thing for me.

“I feel like she improved in her mentality. She’s a strong player. I think she’s a complex player. She has everything.”

Stephens shared a similar sentiment.

“Even though I lost today, I literally left everything on the court,” she said.

“Obviously, I’m sad I lost, but losing to the number one player isn’t too bad.

“Every time I play her, she makes me a better player, she makes me raise my level. Sometimes you gotta get your butt kicked the hard way, and that’s ok.”

Both players are grand slam champions and Halep is only a few months older than Stephens – it’s highly likely that these two will battle it out in many more finals in the coming 10 years.