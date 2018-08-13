Halep edges Stephens in thriller

Simona Halep beat Sloane Stephens in a topsy-turvy final at Canada’s Coupe Rogers on Sunday.

The final lasted two hours and forty minutes.

It contained a staggering 15 breaks of serve.

Needless to say it went the full three straights.

And at the end of it all, the world number one emerged victorious for the third time this year.

Stephens never deserved to lose the match 6-7(6), 6-3, 4-6 as she contributed so much to the spectacle.

That said though, Halep will certainly feel like she did enough to lift the trophy as she managed the big moments superbly well.

She also hit some incredible winners from the back of the court.

The triumph was her third of 2018 and her first since winning Roland Garros.

She is set to remain as world number one.