Halep powers into Rogers Cup final

World No 1 Simona Halep had far too much firepower for Ashleigh Barty in their Rogers Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The diminutive Romanian raced to a 6-4, 6-1 victory in just 71 minutes to book her place in a third career final on Canadian soil.

The 2015 runner-up and 2016 champion did not have it all her own way early on, but grew more dominant as the match progressed, ultimately cruising to victory by winning seven of the last eight games.

Barty had her chances, earning seven break points, but was only able to convert one of them. Four double faults and a first-serve percentage of just 66% did little to aid her cause.

In contrast, Halep was was far more efficient, firing in 84% of her first serves and converting five of eight break points.

Halep will now look to clinch her third title of the year, following her victory at the Shenzhen Open in January and her maiden Grand Slam triumph at Roland Garros in June.