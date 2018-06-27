Kvitova on a grass court roll

Petra Kvitova made it six wins from six on grass this season as she defeated Kateryna Bondarenko in straight sets at the Eastbourne International.

The third-seeded Czech, fresh from last week’s title win in Birmingham, returned to action at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club on Tuesday with a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

After taking the first set against Bondarenko, Kvitova found herself a break down in the second, but she hit back to win the last five games and book her place in the third round.

.@Petra_Kvitova gets the win over Bondarenko at the #NatureValleyInternational! Seals the victory 7-5, 6-3! pic.twitter.com/xkzuKjB9er — WTA (@WTA) June 26, 2018

“I just came yesterday [from Birmingham]. The court is a little bit different compared to Birmingham and the wind is a little bit different,” Kvitova said after the match.

“Obviously, I’m a little bit tired, but I got a hit this morning before the match, a warmup. The whole tournament [in Birmingham] was more relaxed for me from my side. It was great that I hopefully will save some energy for the next weeks. I felt good with the body, so that’s important.”

Kvitova moves on to face long-time rival Agnieszka Radwanska, who turned her match against Daria Gavrilova around to seal a 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 victory.

Also in action on Tuesday was fourth seed Angelique Kerber, who wrapped up a 6-3, 6-3 win over Dominika Cibulkova, and fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko, who defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 7-5.

.@AngeliqueKerber gets the win over Cibulkova at the #NatureValleyInternational! Sealing a spot in the third round 6-3, 6-3! pic.twitter.com/c19QU4CAcC — WTA (@WTA) June 26, 2018

There were also second-round wins for Ashleigh Barty, Johanna Konta, Barbora Strycova and Elise Mertens.