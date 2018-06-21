Svitolina sails into Birmingham quarter-finals

Second seed Elina Svitolina powered into the Nature Valley Classic quarter-finals on Wednesday with a straight sets victory over Alizé Cornet.

The Ukranian World No 5 comprehensively won 6-4, 6-2 after 83 minutes to set up a last eight clash with Croatia’s Petra Martic.

“First time in quarterfinals here in Birmingham, I couldn’t wish for a better start,” Svitolina said in her on-court post-match interview.

Svitolina lost the first two matches against Cornet but has since won the last eight. On Wednesday, she fired 16 winners and converted three of 12 break points, while saving all five break points against her.

“I was expecting a good match,” said Svitolina. “[Cornet] plays well against the top players, she beat a couple of them in the past, and she really steps up her game. I knew how I had to play, and I’m very happy with the performance today.”

Also advancing on Wednesday was Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova. The World No 19 dropped the first set against Kristina Mladenovic but hit back to secure a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka was forced to retire during her match against Dalila Jakupovic, after the Slovenian took the first set 6-3.