Elina Svitolina, Johanna Konta into Monterrey Open quarter-finals

Elina Svitolina and Johanna Konta eased into the Monterrey Open quarter-finals on Thursday.
Svitolina, the top seed at the WTA International event, was too strong for Belarusian Olga Govortsova 6-3 6-4 in one hour, 18 minutes.
The Ukrainian managed four breaks of serve in her victory, moving into a last-eight clash with Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez.
Konta was pushed more but still got past German Tatjana Maria 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.
The British second seed was wasteful, converting just one of 12 break points to advance.
The No.2 seed @JohannaKonta in a quarterfinal spot!
Defeats Maria in straight-sets, 7-6(4), 6-3, at @Abierto_GNP. pic.twitter.com/7JRmLOw999
— WTA (@WTA) March 5, 2020
Russian Anastasia Potapova awaits in the quarter-finals after overcoming Tamara Zidansek 1-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-1.
Arantxa Rus also booked a spot in the last eight thanks to a 7-5 6-0 victory over American 10th seed Lauren Davis.