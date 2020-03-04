WTA Tour |

Kristina Mladenovic sends Chloe Paquet packing in Lyon Open

Kristina Mladenovic

Chloe Paquet dominated Kristina Mladenovic in the first set, but the second seed rallied to reach the second round in Lyon.

Kristina Mladenovic overcame a poor start to beat wildcard Chloe Paquet in an all-French first-round encounter at the Lyon Open on Tuesday.

Mladenovic racked up 14 double faults but stormed back to beat her 166-ranked compatriot 1-6 6-2 6-4.

Half of those double faults came in a one-sided opening set, which Mladenovic put behind her to seal victory in two hours and 12 minutes.

The second seed, who will now face Anna-Lena Friedsam, said: “It was definitely not an easy match to face a countrywoman and also a friend, even though I don’t know as much about her in the tennis – like, how she plays.

“It’s never easy to start a tournament and we never played each other before, so it wasn’t easy.

“It was very far from perfect but I’m just pleased with how I stayed calm and composed and how I fought through to find solutions to get the win.”

There were no surprises on the second day of main-draw matches, with seventh seed Daria Kasatkina defeating Pauline Parmentier 6-2 5-7 6-4.

Jil Teichmann dumped out Clara Burel 6-4 6-3, while Viktoria Kuzmova, Camila Giorgi, Tereza Martincova and Viktoriya Tomova also progressed.

