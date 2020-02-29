Heather Watson to meet Leylah Fernandez in Acapulco final

Heather Watson – the British seventh seed – overcame Wang Xiyu 6-4 7-6 (8-6) at the WTA International tournament in Acapulco on Friday.

Heather Watson is on track to win her first WTA title in four years after reaching the Mexican Open final.

Watson – the British seventh seed – overcame Wang Xiyu 6-4 7-6 (8-6) at the WTA International tournament in Acapulco on Friday.

Not since the 2016 Monterrey Open has Watson claimed a WTA trophy but the British number two moved a step closer to ending that drought.

Watson, who lost the Tianjin Open decider in October, will meet Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final.

E M O T I O N @leylahfernandez lets it all out after a stunning rally for the #ShotoftheDay from @AbiertoTelcel. pic.twitter.com/xs8YzFJEHA — WTA (@WTA) February 29, 2020

Fernandez – contesting her maiden WTA semi-final – was too good for local wildcard Renata Zarazua 6-3 6-3.

Zarazua became the first Mexican woman to reach a WTA Tour semi-final since 1993 after triumphing in the quarter-finals, but she was no match for the 17-year-old.