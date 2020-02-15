Kim Clijsters to face Kiki Bertens on WTA return

World number eight Kiki Bertens will be the first player to take on Kim Clijsters on the WTA Tour in over seven years next week.

The first-round clash will be the four-time major champion’s first professional match in seven and a half years, having retired after the 2012 US Open.

Clijsters, a mother of three, revealed her shock decision to return to tennis last September but a knee injury forced her to sit out the start of the season.

The 36-year-old, a former world number one, was granted a wildcard for the singles tournament in Dubai, which begins on Monday.