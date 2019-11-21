Angelique Kerber announces new coach for 2020

Having split from Rainer Schuttler in July, Angelique Kerber will be bringing in Dieter Kindlmann as her new coach.

Angelique Kerber will work with Dieter Kindlmann in the next WTA season after announcing her fellow German as her new coach.

The three-time grand slam champion parted ways with coach Rainer Schuttler in July after just eight months.

Kerber, now ranked 20th in the world, confirmed the arrival of Kindlmann in a tweet on Thursday.

“As much as I’ve enjoyed my time off, I’m excited to get back into training,” wrote the former world number one.

“Happy to announce that Didi Kindlmann will be joining my team as the new coach! Work starts here, and I’m thankful for the people in my team that share the same vision moving forward!”

The move comes after she failed to win a title in 2019.

Kindlmann has previously worked with Madison Keys, Elise Mertens and, most recently, Ajla Tomljanovic.

Kerber’s most recent grand slam triumph came at Wimbledon in 2018, but she did not make it past the fourth round at any of the four majors this year.